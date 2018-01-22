Surveillance camera captures North Miami cellphone store break-in

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a trio of attempted burglars after they targeted a North Miami cellphone store.

Video of the Nov. 10 burglary shows three subjects smashing the door of a TracFone store near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 120th Street.

An alarm went off, scaring the group away before they could get inside.

Police are now searching for the trio.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

