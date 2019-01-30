Surveillance camera captures crooks stealing Christmas gifts from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are hoping newly-released surveillance video footage will help them catch the crooks who stole Christmas presents in Miami.

The video captured the incident at a home along Southwest 45th Avenue and Fifth Street, just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20.

The subjects are seen ransacking a car before taking off with what the victim said were several gifts meant for children.

Police said the crooks also stole a bicycle and skateboard.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

