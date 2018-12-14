Surveillance camera captures crooks rummaging through car, mailboxes in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a pair of crooks who were caught on surveillance video targeting cars and a mailbox in West Davie.

Surveillance video showed someone checking for unlocked cars along Shenandoah Parkway and at one point getting in a vehicle and searching around, Nov. 17.

Not far behind, another person is seen checking through mailboxes.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

