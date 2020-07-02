SURGE team deployed to Liberty City as Florida reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - On the same day Florida saw a record-shattering rise in COVID-19 cases, Miami-Dade County’s Strategic Unified Response to Guideline Education (SURGE) team made their way to another hot spot to provide resources to residents.

On Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 10,109 new cases of COVID-19, with 2,304 of them in Miami-Dade County.

Broward County reported an increase of 961 cases and Monroe County had a jump of 26 cases.

SURGE team members went door to door in the Miami neighborhood of Liberty City to give residents helpful information about the coronavirus and dropped off kits that contained masks and hand sanitizers.

Their efforts come one day after Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced an amendment to his mask mandate that now requires individuals to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

Gimenez met with SURGE team members on Thursday and stressed the importance of facial coverings.

“Wear your mask,” he said. “Wear your mask all the time, and if you do that, and you wash your hands, and you don’t touch your face, we can drive these positive numbers down, and we can drive the number of people in the hospitals down, and then we can look forward to opening more of the economy, not having to close some of it down.”

Gimenez also said he is working to provide more COVID-19 testing for people in hot spot zones.

