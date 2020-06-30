SURGE team deployed to Allapattah area to distribute resources, supplies to prevent COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new outreach team has been deployed to help educate residents on how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami-Dade County’s Strategic Urban Response to Guideline Education (SURGE) teams spoke with residents and business owners in the area of Northwest 18th Street and 26th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Team members informed those in the Allapattah area about the importance of hand washing and maintaining a distance of six feet from others in public places.

They also provided members of the community with kits that contained helpful items to stay safe such as hand sanitizers and masks.

SURGE teams have been targeting ZIP codes in the county with high COVID-19 infection rates.

The SURGE teams are comprised of Miami-Dade County employees and Goodwill Ambassadors from the Office of Florida Farmworkers Organization and Chamber South.

On the same day of the distribution, the Florida Department of Health reported an increase of 6,093 cases in the state, with 1,598 of those cases coming from Miami-Dade County.

Several residents who received supplies from the SURGE teams said they were grateful to have this effort being brought forward.

Allapattah resident Yvette Belez said she hopes the message of social distancing and wearing a mask reaches other members in the community.

“You know that there’s a lot of infected people out in the streets and a lot of people don’t use any masks,” she said, “so you’re protecting the other, but the other is not protecting you.”

The SURGE teams were first deployed on Saturday and members said they will continue to go out and help those who need the resources.

Some people in the area said they have been using the same paper masks for weeks, and so they are grateful for the county’s supplies being offered to them.

