SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A show of support was offered for first responders who spent weeks working around the clock after the collapse of the Surfside condo.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis, the Lieutenant Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and others gathered at the Grand Beach Hotel to thank first responders and present them with a token of appreciation.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved a $1,000 bonus for each first responder in the state of Florida.

DeSantis used this opportunity to personally deliver the checks.

“Look, you don’t get into this business that you guys are in, you’re not gonna be a billionaire, we know that,” DeSantis said. “You’re putting yourself out, you have a servant’s heart and it’s not all about the money, but if we can show a token of appreciation like this, we wanna be able to do it. We’re happy to do that.”

“This is a calling. This is a passion for us, and to be able to make a difference in somebody’s life, that’s what it’s all about,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky. “You know, again, this is a nice gesture, obviously to receive any type of compensation, but that’s not what we do this for.”

While the event honored first responders who worked at the Surfside collapse site, the bonus is for every single first responder in the state.

