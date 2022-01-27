SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surfside commissioners unanimously voted to pay up to $500,000 for an inspection.

The sum goes toward a court-ordered inspection into what caused the Champlain Towers South Condo to collapse.

According to the Miami Herald, it’s all part of a class-action lawsuit.

Early estimates presented to commissioners put the cost of collecting samples at about $4 million.

