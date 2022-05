SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The site of the Surfside collapse is now up for auction.

Brokers announced Wednesday that the oceanfront property is being sold.

The property was home to Champlain Towers South before the tragic collapse last June.

The live auction will take place later this month on May 24.

Bidding starts at $120 million.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.