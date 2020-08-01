Surfers in Deerfield Beach take advantage of waves ahead of Hurricane Isaias’ arrival

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Although preparations are being made across Deerfield Beach to ensure residents remain safe ahead of Hurricane Isaias, the ocean is attracting several surfers to take advantage of the waves.

Early Saturday morning, aside from the surf starting to turn up on Deerfield Beach, it was business as usual in the area.

A few people could be seen taking their morning runs, paddleboarding and sitting on the sand to watch the sunrise.

“Every morning I wake up to watch the sunrise, it’s my morning ritual,” said one resident.

For resident Mark Tedrick, it was just a typical Saturday morning as he walked along the shore with his metal detector.

“Rings, watches, necklaces,” he said. “A lot of time when the hurricanes come, they just blow all the sand up on the beach and then it takes a long time for it to, kind of, settle. I’m out here ridding the beach of heavy metals, you know, gold, silver, platinum. I’m doing my part.”

By 11 a.m., dozens of surfers could be seen in the water, taking advantage of the waves although the No Swim flags were up and lifeguards asked beachgoers to not go in the water.

“You look around and there’s people out here enjoying their lives, doing water sports and who doesn’t like light, white crested waves? They’re just beautiful,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Brett Fitelson.

“Nothing better than this to be honest,” said one surfer.

“I’m prepared and I’m taking proper precautions,” said one resident.

Several restaurant patrons were also spotted enjoying their breakfast at a cafe along the beach.

“Watch the sunrise, grab some breakfast, get any essentials we might need,” said Fitelson.

Other restaurants on the boardwalk have taken a more precautionary approach ahead of the storm and boarded up their businesses.

Parts of Broward County remain under a Hurricane Watch.

Pompano Beach has closed all beaches at noon, Saturday.

It is unclear if or when Deerfield Beach will be closed.

A Hurricane Warning was issued for Palm Beach County, just north of Deerfield Beach.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.