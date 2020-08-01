Surfers in Deerfield Beach take advantage of waves ahead of Isaias’ arrival

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Although preparations are being made across Broward County to ensure residents remain safe ahead of the recently downgraded Tropical Storm Isaias, the ocean attracted several surfers to Deerfield Beach to take advantage of the waves.

7News cameras captured rough surf along the beach, Saturday afternoon.

Beachgoer Eddie Bossano said a lot of people took advantage of the choppy waters, at least before the skies opened up.

“There were a lot of people out there, and it started coming, the rain, and everybody ran in,” he said.

Lifeguards placed a few No Swim flags in the sand to warn people it isn’t safe, as Isaias inches closer to the Florida coast.

Earlier in the day, aside from the surf starting to turn up, it was business as usual in the area.

A few people could be seen taking their morning runs, paddleboarding and sitting on the sand to watch the sunrise.

“Every morning I wake up to watch the sunrise; it’s my morning ritual,” said one resident.

“We’ve been stuck at home so much, and just, ‘Let’s go watch some waves, have a drink,'” said another resident.

The pier was closed, but that did not stop people from socially distancing on the beach or surfers from riding the waves.

By 11 a.m., dozens of surfers could be seen in the water, although lifeguards asked beachgoers to not go in the water.

“You look around, and there’s people out here enjoying their lives, doing water sports, and who doesn’t like light, white crested waves? They’re just beautiful,” said Fort Lauderdale resident Brett Fitelson.

Many beachgoers were seen not wearing masks, even though it is currently a requirement in Broward County.

For resident Mark Tedrick, it was just a typical Saturday morning as he walked along the shore with his metal detector.

“Rings, watches, necklaces,” he said. “A lot of the time when, the hurricanes come, they just blow all the sand up on the beach and then it takes a long time for it to, kind of, settle.”

Several restaurant patrons were also spotted enjoying their breakfast at a cafe along the beach.

“Watch the sunrise, grab some breakfast, get any essentials we might need,” said Fitelson. “I’m prepared. and I’m taking proper precautions.”

Once it started pouring, beachgoers and diners were seen running for cover.

“It was packed, and then, all of a sudden, everybody rushed in,” said one resident. “A lot of them were hiding over here where we are.”

Cameras captured restaurant employees moving tables and chairs indoors.

Many beachgoers said they were going home before the weather worsens.

7News camera captured a few people underneath the pier just after 5:30 p.m.

Parts of Broward County remain under a Hurricane Watch. The county has several shelters prepared if needed, but as of Saturday evening, Mayor Dale Holness has not given them the green light to open.

Pompano Beach closed all beaches at noon, Saturday.

A Hurricane Warning was issued for Palm Beach County, just north of Deerfield Beach.

