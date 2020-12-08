Supportive data on Pfizer vaccine released as local leaders urge public to follow CDC guidelines

MIAMI (WSVN) - A first look at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s review of the Pfizer vaccine ahead of Thursday’s meeting supports data that it is safe and 95% effective.

The data also appeared to show the vaccine was 82% effective after the first dose.

Pfizer recommends two doses weeks apart for full protection against COVID-19.

The New York Times has also reported the Trump Administration had the opportunity for more doses of the Pfizer vaccine this summer but declined.

The White House pushed back.

“This president contracted for doses of this vaccine from many different companies, 100 million doses, and those involved in negotiations say that’s just simply not true,” said White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

While the nation awaits the vaccine approval, COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 7,985 new coronavirus cases statewide.

Speaking with reporters Monday afternoon, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said they have been taking aggressive action to shut down businesses found to be in violation of safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were out in force this weekend, and I know we shut down some major parties that were sort of underground parties, particularly in the Wynwood area and the Little Havana area and, I think, one in the Brickell area,” he said.

Members of the public are advised by health officials to continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and get tested regularly to help slow the spread of the virus.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the testing site at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday morning where another long line of vehicles could be seen waiting for the opportunity to get tested.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host a virtual news conference with local health experts, elected and business leaders on Tuesday afternoon as part of a campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

