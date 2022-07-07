(WSVN) - Public school students in both Miami-Dade and Broward schools are exceeding expectations.

The Florida Department of Education released school grades on Thursday for the 2021-22 academic year.

Miami-Dade came in as an A-rated district, as 54% of schools received an overall “A” grade.

Broward, meanwhile, was rated a B-district, with 45% of schools receiving an “A.”

“It is a day of recognition, recognition for the collective impact that so many across this district have done in the work they had labored in to really create some encouraging results on behalf of our students,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent José Dotres.

“With the result of these scores, we’re seeing amazing growth has occurred for all of our students across the district,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright. “We are incredibly proud, grateful to everybody who has touched the lives of our youth.”

The Department of Education calculate school grades based on 10 components, including student achievements on standardized assessments and high school graduation rates.

