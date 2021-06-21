WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Outgoing Superintendent Robert Runcie visited Broward County Public School students as they began summer school on Monday.

Monday marks the six-week program, “Get Back, Get Ready and Reconnect,” for students getting ready for the upcoming school year.

Pre-K to 12th graders will get the opportunity to refresh what they learned last school year and prepare for the next. More than 45,000 students have signed up for summer school.

Runcie visited Hollywood Hills High School and Bair Middle School in Sunrise and ended at Wilton Manors Elementary School.

He spoke with 7News about his transition from the district.

He said with COVID numbers trending downward in Broward County, mask restrictions will likely change for the upcoming school year.

He also said the school board will be voting on an interim superintendent in the coming weeks. He will work with that person for the first few weeks to facilitate a smooth transition.

He also thanked teachers, administrators, bus drivers and custodians for all the work they have accomplished for the past decade.

“I’m enormously proud of the work that’s been accomplished in this district over the past decade,” he said. “It is not just me, but it’s been the entire organization, everyone from our bus drivers who get up early in the morning, custodians who keep our facilities clean, food service workers who make sure our students are fed, our teachers, our administrators, our principals that run our schools.”

He said further, “We have been recognized, not just nationally, but internationally for the work that we’ve been doing, as you know, and so it’s not just me saying that, it’s certainly the country has recognized the work that we’ve done, so I’m proud of the legacy that we’ve been able to accomplish here.”

Runcie resigned back in April after being accused of perjury.

For his last few weeks in his post, he said he plans to keep working and doing what he has for the past decade.

