Superintendent Runcie recommends closing Championship Academy of Distinction at school board meeting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At a school board meeting held on Tuesday, Superintendent Robert Runcie recommended closing Championship Academy of Distinction in Davie after the school failed to comply with security regulations.

Members of the Broward County Public Schools board gathered at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the future of the charter school.

A State law enacted after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School states every public school must have an armed guard present on campus. The officer has to be sent though a police department, sheriff’s department or through a state-funded guardianship program.

Championship Academy of Distinction said they had a guard on campus the first day of school, but BCPS said the guard was not an officer or deputy, had not been trained through the guardianship program and therefore, did not comply with the rules.

The school board of Broward County issues charters to the charter schools throughout the county, but Runcie is suggesting to revoke Championship Academy of Distinction’s charter.

Parents of children enrolled in the school attended the meeting, asking the school board to reconsider their efforts into closing the school. A main concern is the students will have to relocate and their parents don’t want to send their children to a different school.

“We remain steadfast in our responsibility to bring forth recommendations to this school board to terminate agreements with any charter school that, with advanced notice, knowingly opened school without a safe school officer,” said Runcie. “This isn’t about a school with an officer out sick or held up by circumstances outside of their control. This is a school that knew that they would not have coverage, did not inform the district and opened school anyway.”

Todd Dupell, principal of the charter school, spoke at the meeting as well, saying he did not feel the students’ safety was at risk.

“Championship Academy of Davie welcomed students back for the 2019-2020 school year with both a contract for a detail officer with the police department and an armed guard registered for the September training course with Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Dupell. “It’s our position that at no time was the true safety of our students in question.”

The decision as to whether or not the school should be shut down is expected to be decided by Tuesday afternoon.

