Superintendent Runcie proposes Oct. 5 reopening for Broward Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has announced when he would like to reopen schools to students and teachers.

During a virtual school board meeting on Tuesday morning, Runice said Oct. 5 is when he proposing for school campuses to reopen for in-person learning.

“We plan to recommend to the school board that we open our schools starting Monday, Oct. 5,” he said.

Runcie also addressed some concerns about what the upcoming school year could look like.

“We will institute safety precautions including that students on campus will wear masks, that they will continue to turn in homework electronically and that there will be no science labs conducted in classrooms until it is determined to be safe to do so,” he said.

The superintendent also praised teachers for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they are necessary and needed for students to return to the classroom.

However, Anna Fusco, President of the Broward Teachers Union, said an email received yesterday didn’t sit very well.

“We know that management has a position that they have to take where it says, ‘Come back to work,’ it’s how they presented it to our teachers and other support staff of just matter-of-fact, ‘Come back to work or take a leave,’ I felt was very unprofessional. It was inconsiderate,” Fusco said.

She also said school officials haven’t been clear on the expectations once they return to the classroom.

“They do know that they’re expected to go back to work, it’s what they’re expected to go back to work into, that they should know what they’re being asked to go into,” said Fusco. “It’s only a respect factor, it’s a consideration, it’s a professional decency and that hasn’t been afforded to them.”

Runcie during the meeting encouraged teachers to read the reopening plan to get the answers to which they are looking for.

“This morning, our teachers and staff received updated information about reopening, including a copy of the existing file and reopening plan and the policy for wearing masks,” said Runcie. “I encourage all teachers and staff to read the reopening plan and policy as it will answer many of the questions that you have.”

Discussions and voting regarding reopening school campuses will continue on Sept. 22.

To review the full Broward County Public Schools reopening plan, click here.

