Superintendent Runcie gives State of the District Address ahead of virtual fall semester

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie discusses the challenges and new plans for the upcoming school year during his State of the District Address.

The superintendent held the virtual address on Monday morning, weeks before the fall semester starts virtually for Broward County schools on Aug. 19.

Runcie said one of the main issues the state faces is the long wait time for COVID-19 test results.

He said the results need to be back within 24 to 48 hours to get the coronavirus pandemic, and South Florida’s numbers, under control.

Runcie also announced the district will continue to distribute food to students from their local schools. The meal distribution has been in place since the start of the pandemic.

More than 100,000 laptops have been given out to students to make sure they can continue their education at home.

The district has also offered discounted internet service and free hot spots to students who need it.

During his address, Runcie said he is frustrated school has to start virtually but with the current conditions amid the pandemic, it’s the only way.

“Our absolute number one priority is to ensure the safety of our students, our teachers and our staff — that’s paramount,” he said. “We have to put that at the forefront. Recognize that this is a very difficult situation for all. We would love to have our students back at school where they can be learning and growing and developing, but we have to recognize that this is a serious pandemic that we’re dealing with, and it can impact the lives of our teachers, our staff and certainly many of our families can be adversely impacted by this. We have to err on the side of public safety and that’s what we’ve done and continue to do.”

The superintendent also explained what would have to change to get students back into classrooms.

He said the positive COVID-19 testing results have to be below 5% over the course of two weeks.

Currently, the average of positive tests in the county is above 14%.

Runice reminded the community it is up to everyone collectively to do their part so students can physically return to school.

