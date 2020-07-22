Superintendent Runcie: Evening classes to be offered for BCPS students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Many working parents in Broward County were concerned with virtual learning being the primary means of their children’s education due to the fact that would not be able to be home, but the Broward County Public Schools superintendent has a solution.

Superintendent Robert Runcie announced on Wednesday that evening classes would be an option for students in the upcoming school year.

“It will involve live chatting and video conferencing with our kids,” he said.

He explained how the district plans on starting the school year’s classes virtually.

Students with working parents will have the option to choose morning or evening classes.

“We’ll have a morning schedule that may go from like 8 [a.m.] to 2 [p.m.], but we know that there are parents that may be working. They need to be there with their young kids when they get online so we’re actually going to offer an evening schedule with the same courses, same curriculum to accommodate those parents as well,” said Runcie.

Those who will spend some time on campus are the most vulnerable students.

“Those are our special needs students who are in self-contained classrooms in separate day schools,” said Runcie. “Our plan is to have them on campus for about three days a week.”

Runcie went on the explain why in-class learning isn’t an option, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to reopen schools.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Florida chapter, which represents about 2600 pediatricians, wrote a letter to the governor suggesting that you shouldn’t open schools in areas where the infection rate is above 5%,” he said. “Right here in Broward County, we’re over 16%.”

Also on Wednesday morning, the Broward County School Board kicked off a virtual workshop where they went over scenarios to give teachers and staff members a better idea of what classes will look like in the fall.

“Our biggest focus this summer is making sure that all of our teachers are trained in best practices in online education and that they’re going to deliver a very different experience come this new school year,” Runcie said.

The school year for Broward County Public School students is set to start on Aug. 19.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also agrees students, teachers and staff should not return to their school campuses until they’re safe.

“Today, based on that set of criteria and metrics, it would not be appropriate for us to bring students back to school,” Carvalho said on CNN. “We have a positivity rate today of 19.2%. The critical issue impacting hospitals specific to ICU bed capacity is at 132%. That tells us that the conditions are not currently appropriate for us to be able to teach kids, but at the same time, safeguard their well-being and their health.”

He also took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Considering local health conditions across South Florida, @MDCPS is disappointed with the @FHSAA’s decision to maintain July 27 as the start date for Fall Sports. This decision will result in inequities and create limitations for our student athletes. 1/3 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 22, 2020

We're currently discussing the impact of @FHSAA's decision on the greater South Florida community & will consider recommendations that are fair to our student athletes & local teams. Fall sports include Football, Volleyball, Cross Country, Golf, Bowling and Swimming & Diving. 3/3 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 22, 2020

This comes as the association decided to keep their scheduled start date for fall sports as July 27.

Carvalho said it is unfair for student athletes in South Florida who cannot start training due to the pandemic.

