Superintendent Runcie: Broward to begin school year with online instruction

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County school leaders have announced a plan for the start of the upcoming school year.

During a school board workshop Wednesday, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie announced that the school year would begin with students learning online.

“Our only choice is to open our schools with 100% e-learning,” Runcie said. “The only way the district will be able to open our school buildings is when the community has lowered the number of COVID-19 cases.”

Runcie also announced that parents would have the option to choose evening classes for their children, which could help them juggle work and helping their children learn.

“We’ll have a morning schedule that may go from like 8 [a.m.] to 2 [p.m.], but we know that there are parents that may be working. They need to be there with their young kids when they get online, so we’re actually going to offer an evening schedule with the same courses, same curriculum to accommodate those parents as well,” said Runcie.

Some students will be given access to in-person teaching including students with disabilities and others who use English as a second language.

“Those are our special needs students who are in self-contained classrooms in separate day schools,” said Runcie. “Our plan is to have them on campus for about three days a week.”

Runcie explained why in-class learning isn’t an option for the majority of students, despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to reopen schools.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Florida chapter, which represents about 2600 pediatricians, wrote a letter to the governor suggesting that you shouldn’t open schools in areas where the infection rate is above 5%,” he said. “Right here, in Broward County, we’re over 16%.”

Also on Wednesday morning, the Broward County School Board kicked off a virtual workshop where they went over scenarios to give teachers and staff members a better idea of what classes will look like in the fall.

“Our biggest focus this summer is making sure that all of our teachers are trained in best practices in online education and that they’re going to deliver a very different experience come this new school year,” Runcie said.

The school year for Broward County Public School students is set to start on Aug. 19.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also agrees students, teachers and staff should not return to their school campuses until they are safe.

“Today, based on that set of criteria and metrics, it would not be appropriate for us to bring students back to school,” Carvalho said on CNN. “We have a positivity rate today of 19.2%. The critical issue impacting hospitals specific to ICU bed capacity is at 132%. That tells us that the conditions are not currently appropriate for us to be able to teach kids, but at the same time, safeguard their well-being and their health.”

He also took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Considering local health conditions across South Florida, @MDCPS is disappointed with the @FHSAA’s decision to maintain July 27 as the start date for Fall Sports. This decision will result in inequities and create limitations for our student athletes. 1/3 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 22, 2020

We're currently discussing the impact of @FHSAA's decision on the greater South Florida community & will consider recommendations that are fair to our student athletes & local teams. Fall sports include Football, Volleyball, Cross Country, Golf, Bowling and Swimming & Diving. 3/3 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 22, 2020

This comes as the association decided to keep their scheduled start date for fall sports as July 27.

Carvalho said it is unfair for student athletes in South Florida who cannot start training due to the pandemic.

While Carvalho said the positivity rate is too high, a final decision on the opening of schools in Miami-Dade has yet to be announced.

“My intent is to make a final announcement to the community sometime between July 29 and Aug. 3,” he said.

