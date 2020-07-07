Superintendent Robert Runcie says in-person learning for fall seems unlikely

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The superintendent of Broward County Public Schools said full in-person learning for students in the upcoming fall semester is unlikely.

Superintendent Robert Runcie made the comment during a virtual meeting on Tuesday morning.

“One thing is clear at this time, we do not see a realistic path to opening all district schools with 100% full enrollment every day as we were before we closed schools due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Runcie said.

However in Miami-Dade, parents of Miami-Dade County Public School students will be able to choose what kind of instruction they want for their children for the upcoming school year.

Parents will be able to choose from one of two options for their children:

In-person instruction (Either 5 days a week or a Hybrid Model) Online learning

MDCPS parents can make the decision by visiting the Parent Portal or the Dadeschools Mobile Application. Parents can also fill out the form and email it to the school or drop it off at the school between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until July 10.

