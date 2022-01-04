MIAMI (WSVN) - The rise in COVID-19 cases across South Florida is directly impacting staffing at Miami-Dade County Public Schools campuses.

Outgoing M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho spoke about the issue the school system is facing, Tuesday morning.

About 1,700 teachers are said to be out sick across the district on Tuesday, which is a decrease from Monday.

“I think as we progress through this week, obviously we’re going to continue to analyze the data very quickly. From yesterday to today, we saw a significant decline in the number of teacher absences. We believe that some teachers were out with COVID, others were out because they needed to supervise their children, who may have been impacted by COVID themselves,” Carvalho said.

M-DCPS is now working on a plan to cover the classrooms that teachers are not able to get to.

Carvalho even led an environmental science class at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

He said this week, support staff, coaches and administrators are all helping to fill teachers’ positions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think that leading to the end of this week, we will continue to see a decline in [the] number of absences but we have contingency plans in place to mitigate against this phenomenon should there be a need to do so,” said Carvalho.

On Jan. 4, 2021, there were about 700 absences reported among teachers in M-DCPS.

