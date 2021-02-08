Super Bowl streaker arrested after being tackled by quarterback-turned-deputy

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A past history as a quarterback appeared to pay off for a Florida deputy at the Super Bowl.

A man wearing a pink thong bodysuit ran onto the field in the fourth quarter of the game, Sunday night.

While the man managed to dodge a few attempts to catch him, he was ultimately brought down by a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to Fox 13, the deputy was 30-year-old Clint Stearns, who was working security with other law enforcement officers for the event.

Stearns is a seven-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and a former quarterback at Plant City High School.

According to stats posted by MaxPreps, Stearns completed 109 out of 236 attempts for 1,482 yards, tossing eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s also credited with two tackles and a fumble recovery.

Deputies also identified the streaking man as 31-year-old Yuri Andrade of Boca Raton. Andrade was charged with trespassing. He was released after posting $500 bond, Fox 13 reports.

