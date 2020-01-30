Super Bowl Live exhibit leads to closure on Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic is being diverted in downtown Miami due to the Super Bowl Live exhibit at Bayfront Park.

The northbound lanes on Biscayne Boulevard between Southeast Second Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street have been shut down as of Wednesday.

Police are asking drivers to use Northeast Second Avenue until further notice.

The free event will be open all week leading up to the big game.

