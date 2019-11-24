Super Bowl 54 volunteers take on training in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Super Bowl 54 volunteers have started training ahead of the highly-anticipated game.

Dozens met for orientation at History Miami on Saturday to learn about their roles during the busy week of festivities.

City officials also joined the orientation to meet with the Super Bowl LIV volunteers.

“I am beyond excited,” said Angela Betancourt with the Super Bowl Host Committee. “Miami is now the number one holder of Super Bowls and you can’t beat that.”

The volunteers also enjoyed food, drinks and a special performance by DJ Irie and DJ Sandman.

Super Bowl 54 kicks off on Feb. 2, 2020.

