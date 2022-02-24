SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly collision occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade, shutting down Sunset Drive, near the Florida Turnpike.

It took place jsut west of the Turnpike, in the area of Sunset Drive and Southwest 128th Avenue, Thursday, at around 5 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a car lost control and the driver was trapped inside.

As a result of this fatal accident, Sunset Drive between 127th and 132nd Avenue has been shut down.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The accident is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

