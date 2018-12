SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to quickly put out a fire that broke out at a South Florida business.

7Skyforce was over the scene in Sunrise as firefighters battled a blaze inside the warehouse near Northwest 44th Street and Hiatus Road, Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.