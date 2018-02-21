Sunrise town hall attendees express hope for law changes

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students, parents and staff members impacted by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were eager to attend Wednesday night’s town hall meeting.

Thousands of people attended the town hall meeting at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Conversations about gun control and mental heath, which were had in the building, continued as people left, around 11 p.m.

Those 7News spoke to said they hope that these kind of conversations will eventually turn into action.

“I just still can’t believe something like this could ever take place, and I know a lot of us would never have thought it would have taken place at our school,” said Stoneman Douglas sophomore Macey Geller.

It has been more than a week since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, and students are demanding change to make sure it will be the last tragedy of its kind.

The momentum that students have created made it to prime time with a CNN town hall called “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action.”

“It’s important to come because we need change, and to do that, we need the governors, the congressman, we need people to listen to us,” said Stoneman Douglas sophomore Katrina White.

Many students said they believe the forum is a result of not just how vocal they have been, but how active they are for change.

“There’s so many marches from other schools coming to our school and just everyone’s being so vocal about it at all the rallies and everything,” said Stoneman Douglas junior Madison Geller. “I think that definitely helped a lot.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students were not the only ones in attendance at the town hall. Students from several South Florida high schools, community members and parents attended the town hall hoping to hear answers.

“As a community, we are suffering together. We are in crisis together, and we need a place to be where our voices can be heard,” said Rabbi Melissa Stollman.

Although it has been a tough week for so many, students and families showed up by the thousands.

“I hope that they not only promise us change, but follow it up and act on it,” White said.

Parents who spoke with 7News said they wanted to remind Congress members of the state House that their children are 16 and 17 years old and will soon be able to vote.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.