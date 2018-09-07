Sunrise teaching assistant arrested for child abuse

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Sunrise teaching assistant accused of abusing a child.

Police arrested 39-year-old Ophelia Thompson.

She has been charged with three counts of child abuse and has been ordered to stay away from JAFCO Children’s Ability Center on North Nob Hill Road.

Thompson is a teaching assistant at the center, which caters to children with special needs.

Thompson was ordered to stay away from anyone with disabilities and is being held on a $8,500.

