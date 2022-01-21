SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant who is facing questions about his conduct is now under criminal investigation.

Sgt. Christopher Pullease was seen on bodycam video grabbing a female officer by the throat in a November incident.

The police department said the new probe was prompted by allegations uncovered during an internal affairs investigation.

They said they are now working the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Pullease has been suspended with pay.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.