Sunrise Police search for out-of-county murder suspect near Sawgrass Mills Mall

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police have set up a perimeter outside of the Sawgrass Mills Mall to search for an out-of-county murder suspect.

Officers are searching for a murder suspect from Indian River County who was spotted near the Rooms To Go in the mall.

Police have shut down Flamingo Road while they work the scene.

It is recommended that pedestrians avoid the area.

