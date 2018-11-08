Sunrise Police search for man who tried to abduct 3 girls walking to school

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Sunrise are searching for a man who tried to kidnap three girls as they walked to school.
Detectives said a man was driving an older model greenish-blue Honda Civic when he asked three young girls who were walking to school of they needed a ride.
When the girls refused, the man fled the area.
Police said the incident happened Wednesday morning near Village Elementary School.
The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old with black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue button down dress shirt.
If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
