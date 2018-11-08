Sunrise Police search for man who tried to abduct 3 girls walking to school

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Sunrise are searching for a man who tried to kidnap three girls as they walked to school.

Detectives said a man was driving an older model greenish-blue Honda Civic when he asked three young girls who were walking to school of they needed a ride.

When the girls refused, the man fled the area.

Please contact Sunrise Police at (954)764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at (954)493-TIPS (8477) if you have information about this incident. pic.twitter.com/BBvB6Hnl2J — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) November 8, 2018

Police said the incident happened Wednesday morning near Village Elementary School.

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old with black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue button down dress shirt.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

