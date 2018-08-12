Sunrise Police search for knife-wielding shoplifter at Sawgrass Mills Mall

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police are searching for a shoplifter within the Sawgrass Mills Mall that was reportedly wielding a knife.

Police responded around 2:40 p.m. to the scene of a shoplifting at the mall located at 12801 West Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise Police Department are not working an Active Shooter at Sawgrass Mills Mall. The incident was a shoplifting where the suspect had a knife. We are searching for the subject within the mall. #SawgrassMillsMall #SunrisePolice #HappeningNow #SawgrassMills — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) August 12, 2018

Sunrise Fire Rescue said there were no victims transported from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.