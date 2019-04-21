Sunrise Police officer hits tree while trying to avoid animal

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police officer came to a crashing stop while trying to avoid a small animal crossing the road.

Investigators said Sunrise Police Officer Jordan Pacheco slammed into a tree after trying to avoid hitting the animal near North Nob Hill Road and 55th Street, Sunday.

The officer was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. He has since been released and is expected to be OK.

