Sunrise officers fatally shoot man after responding to domestic dispute

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute between family members at home in Sunrise took a tragic turn when responding police officers opened fire, leaving one man dead.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 24th Court, near 98th Avenue, Friday, at around 10 p.m.

Officials said two officers were responding to a domestic dispute call between two family members. Moments later, the officers discharged their firearms, fatally striking a 33-year-old man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cellphone video captured a heavy police presence outside of the home.

Authorities have not identified the victim or the police officers.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the shooting.

