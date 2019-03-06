Sunrise Middle School teacher wins free Toyota through raffle

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Middle School teacher was gifted a free car after she won a Broward Education Foundation raffle.

The foundation, along with Toyota of North Miami, presented a 2019 Toyota RAV4 to Denise Calder, Wednesday afternoon.

Calder entered a raffle where she donated $5 per paycheck to the foundation, but never imagined winning.

“I feel amazing,” Calder said. “I feel grateful more than anything else, and I feel blessed. I think it’s a very good reason to spend your money and invest also in where you work.”

The free three-year lease was donated by the car dealership.

