Sunrise man arrested for operating illegal slaughterhouse

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The operator of an illegal slaughterhouse was arrested in Sunrise.

Police arrested 51-year-old Nour Alvandakji, co-owner of what police say, is an illegal slaughterhouse near Northwest 50th Street and Hiatus Road.

Officials charged Alvandakji with 17 counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of unlawful confinement.

An investigation by Animal Recovery Mission revealed more than 300 abused animals, back in June.

Alvandakji is being held on a $17,000 bond.

His accomplice Kalito Jones was arrested earlier this month and charged with the same crimes as Alvandakji.

