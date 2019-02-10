SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida firefighter was arrested and put behind bars for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Police officers took 56-year-old Martin Valentino into custody on Saturday. He is facing two domestic violence-related charges.

Coral Springs Police confirmed to 7News that Valentino is a firefighter for the City of Sunrise.

As of Sunday night, his bond had not been set.

