Sunrise Boulevard shut down due to car wreck

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Boulevard has been shut down due to a crash.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene, just after 7 a.m., Monday.

The car could be seen missing its entire frontend and appears to be almost split in half.

Sunrise Boulevard between U.S. 441 and 47th Avenue has been shut down to traffic.

Commuters are advised to take the Turnpike as an alternate route.

