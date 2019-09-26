Sunny Isles Police officer taken to hospital after alleged hit-and-run

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A public information hospital has been taken to the hospital after an alleged hit-and-run driver hit his police cruiser in Sunny Isles Beach.

Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Collins Avenue and 183rd Street, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to the department’s public information officer, a driver allegedly swiped his police cruiser in the southbound lanes of Collins Avenue and fled the scene.

Police said the driver was taken into custody not far from the scene.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where fire rescue trucks could be seen near a marked police cruiser.

Aerial footage also showed the officer being loaded into the back of a waiting ambulance.

It remains unknown what injuries the officer suffered or where he is being transported.

