Sunny Isles Police officer released from hospital after police-involved crash

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police public information officer has released from the hospital after a driver hit his cruiser in Sunny Isles Beach.

Sunny Isles Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Collins Avenue and 183rd Street, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

Speaking to the media before he was taken to the hospital, the public information officer said a driver swiped his police cruiser in the southbound lanes of Collins Avenue and fled the scene.

Police said the driver was taken into custody about a block away from the scene but was released shortly after.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where fire rescue trucks could be seen near a marked police cruiser.

Aerial footage also showed the officer being loaded into the back of a waiting ambulance.

The officer was taken to Aventura Hospital for evaluation. Police said the officer suffered a slight concussion and has been discharged from the hospital.

Paramedics could be seen attending to the driver that hit the officer in the back of a police cruiser. Police said the man was suffering a medical emergency.

Aerial cameras captured the damaged dark-colored vehicle with its missing front bumper.

Police closed one left-hand lane while they investigate the incident, but it has since reopened.

The damaged police cruiser has since been towed away from the scene.

Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes because of heavy delays in the area.

No charges will be filed in this incident.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.