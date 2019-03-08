Sunny Isles Beach condo boasts spectacular view, $1 million bathroom

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - If you have ever wanted to shower in luxury, then this may be be the perfect home for you. But be warned, it does come with a steep price tag.

According to the SunSentinel, the penthouse is comprised of the top three floors of the Regalia — a luxury condominium at 19575 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach.

The home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a wine cellar, a private movie theater, a staff quarters and more.

However, one of the marvels of the penthouse is the $1 million dollar master bathroom, which features a Jacuzzi tub, a massage room, a private sauna, a steam room and ocean views.

Among the various other features of the 10,755-square-foot penthouse include smart-house technology.

The penthouse is currently on the market for $29.5 million.

