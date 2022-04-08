SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers experienced heavy traffic delays in Sunny Isles Beach after a bridge went out of service.

Drivers were rerouted from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes as a result.

All westbound lanes along Sunny Isles Boulevard near Northeast 163rd Street have been closed to traffic.

The bridge remained open for pedestrians.

The repair of the bridge took several hours but was fixed and reopened just after 1 p.m.

