SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy traffic delays are expected in Sunny Isles Beach after a bridge went out of service.

Drivers have been rerouted from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes as a result.

The repair of the bridge is expected to take hours.

All westbound lanes along Sunny Isles Boulevard near Northeast 163rd Street have been closed to traffic.

The bridge remains open for pedestrians.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes such as the William Lehman Causeway in Aventura or the Broad Causeway in Bay Harbor Islands.

