Sunbeam Polar Express donates toys to children in need

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunbeam Polar Express rolled into South Florida with toys to be gifted to underserved children.

Holiday-decorated vehicles arrived at the Miramar Police Department, Monday. They carried toys and bicycles donated from dozens of businesses from the Miramar Park of Commerce.

Employees with Sunbeam Properties & Development dressed up for the occasion. Santa, Mrs. Claus, reindeers, elves, Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch were all on hand.

“The thing that overwhelms me is the generosity of people,” said Maridee Bell, vice president of Sunbeam Properties. “The people are just so willing to open their hearts, and their purses, to give.”

Miramar Police Chief Dexter M. Williams is hoping to do this on a yearly basis.

“We’re looking forward to continuously keeping our kids and the partnership with our business community intact,” he said.

More than 60 businesses took part in donating to this annual tradition.

