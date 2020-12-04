Sunbeam hosts annual Polar Express toy drive

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunbeam is hosting its annual Polar Express toy drive.

Gifts galore could be found at USA Today Way in Miramar, Friday.

Bikes, skateboards, books, toys and more were dropped off in boxes to give to children and families in need this holiday season.

All of the toys were donated by tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce and will be handed out by Miramar Police officers.

