Summer camps in South Florida adjusting to new normal

MIAMI (WSVN) - Summer camps in Miami-Dade are having to adjust to a new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, “Can we do summer camps safely?”

That is the big question from South Florida leaders, and some community leaders say yes.

Daniela Orihuela of the Frost Museum of Science said, “Still going to be fun and engaging but our classes will be much smaller.”

The new norm includes social distancing, smaller groups, masks, temperature checks and limited contact.

Alex Rodriguez-Roig of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade said, “It’s going to be the situation where we’re taking care of the kids and keeping them safe and trying to create fun activities for the kids while they’re here.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade will be utilizing their large campuses to social distance and keep groups under 10.

Rodriguez-Roig said, “We’ll have more staff with the pickup and drop-off.”

For those attending camp at the Frost Museum in downtown Miami, you can expect smaller groups as well and designated times to tour exhibits.

Orihuela said, “They kind of get exclusive access to our different museum areas, and then we’ll have our hands-on activities and our night learning center classrooms.”

The Weston YMCA said they’re ready to welcome campers. They’re getting creative with socially distant activities.

Sheryl Woods of YMCA South Florida said, “We‘re used to going on field trips, we’ll bring the field trips to the kids.”

Some programs are even going virtual.

Rodriguez-Roig said, “Since we are at limited capacity, the other kids that will not be able to attend will definitely maintain the virtual summer program.

The Boys and Girls Club continues their virtual services into the summer, which includes group activities and virtual exercise.

Rodriguez-Roig said, “The idea is to keep the mental process going and working.”

At the Frost Museum, virtual campers will explore the oceans and even The Everglades from home.

Orihuela said, “The great thing is that you pick up your materials from the museum, and you get to do all the hands-on activities and experiments from home.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.