Subway employee reportedly swung kitchen knife at customers in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Subway employee in Miami was caught on cellphone video allegedly swinging a kitchen knife at customers.

City of Miami Police responded around 7 p.m., Monday, to the scene along Northwest First Street and East Flagler Street.

Victim Vincente Timiraos, who captured video of the altercation on his cellphone, said he and his friends stopped in for hot sandwiches before getting into a heated exchange with 29-year-old Chelsea Lloyd.

“The subway employee came out with a knife the size of God knows what,” said Timiraos. “She started coming out, swinging the knife everywhere. She came outside with the knife.”

In the cellphone video, a man in the restaurant can be heard saying, “Subway is going to hear about this.”

Lloyd is then heard replying in the video, saying, “[Expletive] Subway. I got a whole ‘nother job getting paid $15 an hour.”

According to Timiraos, the altercation started after an issue with his sandwich.

“Because she didn’t want to toast my sandwich separately,” said Timiraos. “She wanted to toast them all together.”

But Timirao’s lawyer, Robert Dominguez, said he didn’t know what triggered the exchange.

“I don’t know how it happened,” said Dominguez.

Things could have escalated further, as Timiraos said he was carrying his gun at the time. He decided instead to keep his distance and film.

“It was over toasted bread,” said Timiraos. “I didn’t feel the need to kill someone over toasted bread.”

In the end, Lloyd was arrested and charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lloyd has since been fired and would not give a comment to 7News when approached.

