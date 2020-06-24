Submarine spotted near Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A submarine has been spotted off the shore of Dania Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a few passengers could be seen on the bridge of the vessel on Wednesday morning.

The submarine was seen traveling northbound nearly a mile and a half away from the Dania Beach Pier.

Other boats appear to be following behind the submarine.

