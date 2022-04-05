MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver after a police chase that started in Opa-Locka ended in a bailout in Miami.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the chase ended near 27th Avenue and North River Drive, just after noon, Tuesday.

A license plate reader sent an alarm to officers in Opa-Locka at around 11 a.m.

Officers in unmarked cars responded to the alarm and followed the vehicle in question for about 25 minutes.

As the chase went on, the subject made his way into Hialeah. At that point, Hialeah Police joined the chase.

The chase ended just south of Le Jeune Road where the driver and other unknown occupants bailed out of a gray pick-up truck.

A helicopter could be seen hovering over the area, searching for the driver.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.