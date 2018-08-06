Subject who set Wilton Manors Police car on fire remains at large

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for a possible arsonist in Wilton Manors who set a police cruiser on fire.

Police said someone threw an object at a Wilton Manors Police vehicle on July 26, which caused it to catch on fire. This happened at the city’s police department’s parking lot.

No injuries were sustained, but the subject remains at large.

Police also released surveillance video from a convenience store. A man on video seen wearing a green T-shirt and khaki pants is believed to have more information on the crime.

The man who police want to question is not a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this case of arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

