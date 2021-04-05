Subject who barricaded himself in Miami home taken into custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - A subject who barricaded himself in a Miami home is now in police custody.

City of Miami Police first responded to the scene near Northwest 46th Street and Fifth Avenue, Monday afternoon.

PIO is on scene at the media staging area located at N.W. 5th Avenue and 48th Street reference a barricaded subject. Officers have since evacuated the surrounding area which included an elderly living facility. pic.twitter.com/iP0gxe01S6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 5, 2021

According to new Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, the standoff between them and the subject, an 80-year-old man, was triggered by a dispute over whether or not the man was going to be placed into the elderly living facility.

It ended with the man pointing a gun at one of the nurses working at the facility.

“The suspect has been taken into custody. We had to use something to take him down. He’s got some very minor injuries from the impact,” Acevedo said. “We are in the process of clearing the house methodically just to make sure there’s nothing else in there, nothing that might hurt anyone else.”

Acevedo said the man will be taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, and charges, if any, remain pending.

